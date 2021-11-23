Ga. veteran creates nonprofit to honor those that serve

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A southwest Georgia veteran is taking the time to give back to his community through something as simple as a picnic table.

Sheron Kendrick said each one is handcrafted with love to honor those who have served their country.

Kendrick is sharing a positive message through his nonprofit organization called “Rebuild, Restore, Rebirth.”

“I love doing this because it allows me to meet other veterans,” Kendrick said.

Kendrick said he developed a vision to do something that unites people and what better way than a table that’s handmade.

“When I look at a picnic table, I have a different vision. I see family get-togethers. I see people gathering together. I see meals being served. I see birthdays being celebrated. I see Fourth of July. I see unity and I see memories being made around a picnic table,” Kendrick said.

Pictured above, one of the picnic tables built by Rebuild, Restore, Rebirth. (WALB)

Phoebe sponsored and donated five of Kendrick’s tables and one of the first recipients was Nadine Oliver, who is also a veteran.

“My first response and I’ll be honest with you, I told them no, I didn’t want a picnic table because I have not barbecued since my husband transitioned because that’s what we used to do,” Oliver said.

Nadine Oliver, who is also a veteran, received a table from Rebuild, Rebirth, Restore. (WALB)

After she changed her mind and opened her home up to the idea, Oliver said she could feel the care that was put into the project.

“I thank God that the table was presented to me in the way it was. The day that I received the table was one of the days that my spirit was a little bit low and look what happened,” she said.

To learn more about how you can sponsor a table, you can call (229) 854-3415 or email rebuildrestorerebirth@gmail.com.

