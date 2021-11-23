Ga. Supreme Court upholds murder conviction in 2018 Dougherty Co. killing

ATLANTA (WALB) - The Georgia Supreme Court upheld a murder conviction stemming from a 2018 killing in Dougherty County.

Jammie Davis filed an appeal for his conviction. Davis was found guilty on all charges in connection to the 2018 death of La’Travius Burkes, 29. In 2019, he was sentenced to life in prison with an additional consecutive five years.

In his appeal, Davis argued the evidence was insufficient to support the conviction because the appeal argued he acted in self-defense. The appeal also argued that the court “plainly erred in failing to instruct the jury on voluntary manslaughter.”

“Davis’ sufficiency claim fails because the jury did not have to believe Davis’s self-serving testimony that he was defending himself,” the court wrote in its opinion. “And his claim of plain instructional error fails because the victim’s touching of Davis’s daughter’s lips is not the kind of provocation that would have obviously required a voluntary manslaughter instruction.”

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.