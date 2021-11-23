Ask the Expert
First Alert Weather

Cooler air sticks around for highs on Tuesday.
By Tommie Owens
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Looking ahead at what to expect over the next few days. This holiday week is going to be a chilly one. A cold front will finish its descent into the southeastern United States and this will usher in some cold northerly winds. Wind gusts could reach upward of 20 MPH for Tuesday along with our cold temperatures only in the 50s. The cold down will also show up in the low temperatures as well as lows will be down in the 30s and freezing and frost could occur due to the fairly cold air that is moving in. Protect and sensitive plants and bring any pets inside for much cooler nights. There will be a slight warming trend that will occur for the next several days to follow the cold air. This will start on Wednesday and last into Thursday before a new cold front arrives. A slight chance for showers with the arrival of the new cold front with highs back into the upper 60s ad lows into the 40s and 30s. A dry and sunny forecast for the long-term period is ahead but just grab the coats.

