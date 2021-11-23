Bundle-Up this morning. Wind chills may fall into the lower 30s. Even with full sunshine we stay in the 50s this afternoon. Coldest night of the season to follow with lows in the lower 30s. A light freeze is expected. Tomorrow we crack the 60s. After a cold start to Thanksgiving it warms into the upper 60s. A cold front arrives early Friday with a slight chance of showers. It re-establishes the cooler air. Highs stay in the 60s and lows in the mid to upper 30s through the weekend.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.