Albany, state law enforcement pushing ‘Click It Or Ticket’ campaign

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Don’t be the reason a family spends future holidays without their loved one — that’s part of the message law enforcement gave while announcing the “Click It Or Ticket” campaign.

State agencies visited the Albany Police Department on Monday and asked everyone to help in keeping nearly two million people safe on Georgia roads this holiday season.

Director of the Georgia Governor’s Office of Highway Safety Allen Poole said officers will look for speeders, distracted and unbuckled drivers, as well as those driving under the influence. They want to prevent the number of deaths they saw last year.

“If you get pulled over by one of these officers, expect to be ticketed because (Monday), this conference is your warning. According to Georgia State Patrol, last year we had the highest rate of vehicle fatalities in the last seven years. Twenty-four people died on the roadways here in Georgia,” said Poole.

Georgia’s Commissioner of Public Safety Col. Chris Wright said the most important thing you can do when getting on the road is wear a seatbelt. More than half of the people killed, Wright added, weren’t wearing a seatbelt.

“We need each driver to take personal responsibility for their actions when they’re behind the wheel. Don’t allow risky behavior and poor judgment to consume the gift of life,” said Wright.

Albany Police Chief Michael Persley said driving under the influence has become more socially acceptable — and that needs to change.

“If you’re going to be drinking don’t drive. Put the cell phones down, put your seatbelt on. If you want to eat and drive at the same time, that’s distracted driving too because your life is important so, please let’s drive safe,” said Persley.

Communications Director for the Governor’s Office Of Highway Safety Robert Hydrick said their goal this year is to not lose any lives.

“That’s very attainable. The goal in this country is to get to zero traffic deaths by 2050 and it can happen if people eliminate those bad driver habits,” said Hydrick.

Officers encourage drivers to have patience and expect more cars on the road.

Other tips law enforcement provided:

Allow extra time for your trip due to traffic

Do not try to make up time by speeding

Buckle up before starting your vehicle

Program all navigation devices before getting on the road

Take a break or switch drivers if feeling tired

Never get behind the wheel after drinking or taking medication that will impair your ability to operate a vehicle

