Want to ‘adopt an angel’ this holiday season?

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - ARC of Southwest Georgia is making sure people they serve have a Christmas gift this year.

This is through their Angel Tree program. The program is a way for those who don’t have families to still experience Christmas.

Anyone who wants to help can adopt an angel for the holiday. You can either shop for the person yourself or donate to ARC and they will shop for you.

They have about 140 people they are shopping for this year.

ARC Executive Director DeAnna Julian said they’ve been doing this for about 10 years.

She said they serve around 700 people with disabilities across southwest Georgia. However, this initiative is specifically for those who don’t have a family to spend the holidays with.

“My favorite part is just getting to see the individuals get their gifts just come in and be so happy and sport their gifts, knowing that they’ve got something to open on Christmas morning,” said Julian.

They have a list of angels you’ll be able to choose from and then you get their wish list.

After you buy the gift, you drop it off at 2200 Stuart Ave. and they will deliver it.

You can also donate gift cards.

The deadline to adopt an angel is Dec. 16.

Here’s how to get started with a donation:

For more information, contact Marcy McCarty for the list at mmccarty@thearcswga.org. If you choose an angel, please provide the angel number and your name to Marcy so ARC can track the angels that are “adopted.” Also, when you bring your gift(s), mark them securely (i.e., permanent marker) with the ANGEL number. If you have questions, email mmccarty@thearcswga.org or call (229) 888-6852, ext. 209

