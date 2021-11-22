Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

US announces more sanctions over Russian gas pipeline

The State Department sought Monday to keep up pressure on Russia over that country's...
The State Department sought Monday to keep up pressure on Russia over that country's U.S.-opposed Nord Stream 2 pipeline, sanctioning what the U.S. said was a Russia-linked company and ship working on the project.
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 5:48 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON (AP) — The State Department sought Monday to keep up pressure on Russia over that country’s U.S.-opposed Nord Stream 2 pipeline, sanctioning what the U.S. said was a Russia-linked company and ship working on the project.

The U.S. has unsuccessfully tried to slow or stop the construction of Nord Stream 2, which would carry Russian gas to Germany, fearing the added leverage that the energy project will give Russia in Europe.

Russian-controlled gas giant Gazprom owns the pipeline with investment from several European companies. The United States reached a deal with Germany, a key NATO ally, last summer to allow the pipeline’s completion without imposing U.S. sanctions on German interests involved in the project.

Monday’s move targets a business, Transadria Limited, and one of its vessels that had worked on Nord Stream.

Secretary of State Antony Blinken said in a statement the Biden administration has now sanctioned eight people and 17 vessels linked to the pipeline.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has said the country could quickly boost natural gas supplies to the European Union once German regulators allow the new pipeline to start operation. Energy prices have soared in Europe, which imports much of its natural gas from Russia, and led to pain for businesses and households.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colquitt County
Crash with deer kills motorcyclist in Moultrie
Generic image
Colquitt Co. teen killed in ATV accident
Dispatch said two people were shot on Radium Springs Road early Sunday morning.
2 injured in early Sunday morning Albany shooting
Nakeisha Carter, ADP looking for theft suspect
APD looking for theft suspect that stole over $2k from employer
Kendrick Mitchell
Update: Valdosta 17-year-old shot to death identified, suspect wanted

Latest News

Actor Kevin Spacey arrives at district court on Monday, Jan. 7, 2019, in Nantucket, Mass., to...
Kevin Spacey ordered to pay $31M for ‘House of Cards’ losses
State agencies visited the Albany Police Department on Monday and asked everyone to help in...
Albany, state law enforcement pushing ‘Click It Or Ticket’ campaign
WALB
Security System Aims to Solve, Prevent Crimes
WALB
Albany, state law enforcement pushing ‘Click It Or Ticket’ campaign
First lady Jill Biden waves to people watching as she looks over the official White House...
Bidens open holidays with Christmas tree and ‘friendsgiving’