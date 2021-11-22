Rainy Then Breezy Tomorrow, Cooler On Tuesday

Today marks the end to a warming trend.

Today everyone got into the 70s. Tonight temperatures will fall only to the 50s.

A front along with rain will move in early. Rain starting near sunrise areas north and west towards Americus and Blakely. As the line of storms moves in it’ll dissipate. Lower chances south and east of Albany past the 9am window.

Some areas near I-75 could pick up on a drop before noon. Clouds will stick around, then clear in the evening. A northwest wind will begin to filter in colder air. Highs lower areas north and west.

Areas near Valdosta may touch the 70s. Overnight into Tuesday conditions will be breezy. Lows in the upper 30s. Highs will peak at or near 60 degrees on Tuesday.

Then a freeze is possible for Wednesday morning. After that, a brief warmup begins.

Highs in the lower 60s on Wednesday, then upper 60s on Thanksgiving before another front knocks us down on Friday. There’s a slight chance for rain on Friday morning as the front moves in. Cooler for next weekend.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.