Ocilla PD asking for information on Sunday armed robbery

OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Ocilla Police Department is asking for information related to a Sunday night armed robbery.

It happened at G&G in the 100 block of South Irwin Avenue shortly after 8 p.m.

Police released surveillance footage of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ocilla Police Department at (229) 468-7494 or the TIPS Line at (229) 468-TIPS (8477).

