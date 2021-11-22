Ask the Expert
Ocilla PD asking for information on Sunday armed robbery

The Ocilla Police Department is asking for information related to a Sunday night armed robbery.
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:46 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
OCILLA, Ga. (WALB) - The Ocilla Police Department is asking for information related to a Sunday night armed robbery.

It happened at G&G in the 100 block of South Irwin Avenue shortly after 8 p.m.

Police released surveillance footage of the robbery.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ocilla Police Department at (229) 468-7494 or the TIPS Line at (229) 468-TIPS (8477).

