It’s that time of the year again: Watch out for deer on the road

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - With the increase in deer versus vehicle accidents across the area, officials are warning drivers to be more cautious — especially at night.

Clinch County Sheriff Stephen Tinsley spoke on the increase in accidents involving deer on roadways.

“We’ve had many motorist vs deer incidents this past month, so please watch for these creatures who have nothing better to do than play chicken with a truck. Drive the speed limit because it gives you more time to avoid a collision, and please keep your eyes on the road,” the sheriff said.

For some reason, deer love to try to hitch rides with drivers in these parts, particularly at night. It usually doesn’t... Posted by Sheriff Stephen Tinsley - Clinch County, GA on Sunday, November 21, 2021

