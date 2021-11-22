Ask the Expert
Health district: Dougherty Co. overdoses to surpass 2020 two-month record high

Dougherty County
Dougherty County(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:18 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - This year, Dougherty County is expected to surpass the number of overdoses in November and December of last year, according to the Southwest Health District.

In 2020, the county had 278 drug overdoses. Twenty-seven of those were fatal.

So far this year, Dougherty County EMS responded to 180 overdose calls where Narcan was administered. Of those calls, 17 were fatal.

“Last year, Dougherty County saw a surge of overdoses during the pandemic, including a record high in November and December, with 15 overdoses and two deaths in November, and 37 overdoses and eight deaths in December,” the health district said in a Monday release. “This year, we are on track to surpass those numbers, with 15 overdoses and two possible deaths due to overdose having already occurred in the month of November.”

The Southwest Health District said it offers anyone 18 and older a drug called Narcan. The drug is used to counteract the effects of an opioid overdose. The health district said it is available for free without a prescription on Wednesdays, 1-5 p.m., at the Dougherty County Health Department. During Thanksgiving week, Narcan will be available Monday-Wednesday, 1-5 p.m.

“We are asking that people be safe this holiday season, and not be alone if they’re using drugs that could potentially cause an overdose,” the health district said. “Have Narcan readily available in case of emergency. We also want to let individuals know not to be afraid to call 911 for help.”

