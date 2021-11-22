Game of the Week: Oconee County @ Crisp County

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - They say that if you want to be the best, then you need to beat the best, and that is what the Cougars from Crisp County will be looking to do on Friday night.

Crisp County will be playing host to Oconee County, the current second ranked team in Triple-A and the state runners up from a year ago.

The Cougars are still in search of their first ever state title, knowing a win Friday would go a long way in showing they can do just that, and that is why Cordele is the site of our week 14 game of the week.

On Friday night the Cougars and Warriors will be meeting for the first time ever.

Crisp County will enter as one of the hottest teams in our area, a team that opened the year 0-3 but have rattled off 8 straight wins, and seem to be getting better and better under first year head coach Miguel Patrick.

Now they’ll get to prove just how good they are against a top five team and the Cougars are happy they get to have this game in front of their home fans.

”You know that’s going to help us a lot just because I get to keep my guys in our routine, we have a young football team and you know the more comfortable they are the better we’ll play,” said Patrick. “Our goal is just to play our brand of football and kind of enforce our pace and you know hopefully come out with a win. Man I think it’s going to be an exciting game, we’ve got the number two team in the state coming in to Cordele and it’s going to be a packed house and it’s going to be a great football game and everybody should come out and show their support.”

Kickoff from Cordele on Friday night is set for 7:30pm.

