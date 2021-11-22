Ask the Expert
Cold front returns the chill
By Chris Zelman
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 6:25 AM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Morning showers, makes way for afternoon sun with gusty winds. Colder Tonight and cool 50s and sunshine Tuesday. A freeze is expected Wednesday morning. We warm to near average by Thanksgiving. A dry cold front arrives for a black Friday. That’ll drop lows back into the 30s and highs in the lower to the middle this weekend with full sun.

