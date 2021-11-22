Morning showers, makes way for afternoon sun with gusty winds. Colder Tonight and cool 50s and sunshine Tuesday. A freeze is expected Wednesday morning. We warm to near average by Thanksgiving. A dry cold front arrives for a black Friday. That’ll drop lows back into the 30s and highs in the lower to the middle this weekend with full sun.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.