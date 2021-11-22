Driver airlifted after police pursuit through Sylvester

SYLVESTER, Ga. (WALB) - The driver fleeing during a Monday police pursuit through Sylvester has been airlifted to a Tallahassee hospital for treatment.

The crash happened around 11 a.m. in Sylvester on Highway 82 near Monroe Street, according to officials.

Poulan police were pursuing a white SUV that would not stop for a traffic stop.

The SUV t-boned a car in the intersection, then crashed into a power pole, ending up upside down under the pole.

The driver of the car that was hit was taken to a hospital for a check-up. The electric pole also damaged a car parked in the yard of a nearby home, but no one else was hurt.

The Georgia State Patrol is investigating the crash, and no specific information has been released.

WALB News 10 is working to learn more information.

