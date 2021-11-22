Ask the Expert
Click it or ‘turkey’: Ashburn PD does unique traffic stop ahead of holidays

Ashburn Police Department
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:59 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
ASHBURN, Ga. (WALB) - The Ashburn Police Department surprised people during a traffic stop.

The police department started a “Click It Or Ticket” week.

Instead of giving out tickets to the people they pulled over, officers gave out turkeys just in time for the upcoming holiday.

“What better way to deliver the message of wearing your seat belt than receiving a Thanksgiving Turkey instead of a ticket. Ashburn Police Department does believe in enforcing the law but we are community-oriented as well,” the department wrote on Facebook.

Posted by Ashburn Police Department on Friday, November 19, 2021

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

