Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Antwain Fowler, viral star for ‘Where we about to eat at’ video, dies at age 6

Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died...
Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “where we about to eat at?” has died at the age of 6, according to family members.(GoFundMe)
By Marchaund Jones and Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 1:53 PM EST|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WVUE/Gray News) - Antwain Fowler, the kid who went viral in a video asking, “Where we about to eat at?” has died, according to family members. He was 6 years old.

WVUE reported his Antwain’s World Instagram account confirmed the news Sunday in a post written by his mother, China.

“The pain in my heart is like no other Why God!!!!” she stated, with a caption that followed, “Never in a million years My heart is out my chest!!!”

His cause of death has not been confirmed yet. He was diagnosed with autoimmune enteropathy in 2015, a year after he was born, a rare disease that inhibits the body’s ability to absorb nutrition.

A GoFundMe page was started by his mother. She explains on the page that he had been in and out of the hospital for the majority of his life.

Antwain became an internet sensation with funny Instagram and YouTube posts that showcased his big personality. He will always be remembered for his four-second clip in the backseat asking what was on the menu.

Copyright 2021 WVUE via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colquitt County
Crash with deer kills motorcyclist in Moultrie
Generic image
Colquitt Co. teen killed in ATV accident
Dispatch said two people were shot on Radium Springs Road early Sunday morning.
2 injured in early Sunday morning Albany shooting
Nakeisha Carter, ADP looking for theft suspect
APD looking for theft suspect that stole over $2k from employer
Valdosta police say the 17-year-old female was found on the road with gunshot wounds.
17-year-old shot to death in Valdosta, investigation underway

Latest News

Ashburn Police Department
Click it or ‘turkey’: Ashburn PD does unique traffic stop ahead of holidays
A police officer uses a flashlight while looking for evidence in downtown Waukesha, Wis., after...
Waukesha parade crash driver may have been fleeing a crime
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing,...
Biden to keep Powell as Fed chair, Brainard gets vice chair
Deer in forest (Source: WALB)
It’s that time of the year again: Watch out for deer on the road