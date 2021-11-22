Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

American, JetBlue ask court to toss US lawsuit against deal

FILE - A JetBlue Airbus A320 taxis to a gate Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, after landing, as an...
FILE - A JetBlue Airbus A320 taxis to a gate Wednesday, Oct. 26, 2016, after landing, as an American Airlines jet is seen parked at its gate at Tampa International Airport in Tampa, Fla. American Airlines and JetBlue Airways asked a federal judge Monday, Nov. 22, 2021, to dismiss a government lawsuit aimed at blocking a deal that lets the two airlines cooperate on service in the Northeast.(AP Photo/Chris O'Meara, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 3:13 PM EST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BOSTON (AP) — American Airlines and JetBlue Airways asked a federal judge Monday to dismiss a government lawsuit aimed at blocking a deal that lets the two airlines cooperate on service in the Northeast.

Lawyers for the airlines said there is no evidence that letting the airlines work together has led to higher fares or reduced service. They said the airlines have already added new routes in the Northeast, creating more competition against Delta and United in the region.

The case is pending in federal district court in Boston.

Under the Trump administration, the Transportation Department allowed American and JetBlue to work together in setting schedules and service in New York and Boston. But shortly after the Biden administration came into power, the Justice Department began taking a new look at the deal.

In September, the Justice Department sued to block the American-JetBlue agreement, saying it will hurt consumers by reducing competition in key air-travel markets. They also argued the deal would make JetBlue less willing to compete against American in other parts of the country.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Colquitt County
Crash with deer kills motorcyclist in Moultrie
Generic image
Colquitt Co. teen killed in ATV accident
Dispatch said two people were shot on Radium Springs Road early Sunday morning.
2 injured in early Sunday morning Albany shooting
Nakeisha Carter, ADP looking for theft suspect
APD looking for theft suspect that stole over $2k from employer
Valdosta police say the 17-year-old female was found on the road with gunshot wounds.
17-year-old shot to death in Valdosta, investigation underway

Latest News

Bly spent most of his life in his native Minnesota and was an active poet for more than 50...
Prominent Minnesota poet, writer Robert Bly dies at 95
The Ocilla Police Department is asking for information related to a Sunday night armed robbery.
Ocilla PD asking for information on Sunday armed robbery
The State and the defense are delivering closing arguments in the trial of the three men...
Arbery death trial: closing arguments
Two new surveys find Thanksgiving dinner will cost Americans more this year.
Thanksgiving dinner will cost 14% more this year, survey finds
FILE - Federal Reserve Board Chair Jerome Powell testifies before a Senate Banking, Housing,...
Biden to keep Powell as Fed chair, Brainard gets vice chair