Albany church relocates to Leesburg after raising over $1M

By Keshawn Ward
Published: Nov. 22, 2021 at 11:37 AM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
LEESBURG, Ga. (WALB) - Providence Church in Albany has relocated to Leesburg after more than 500 people donated towards their project.

The church’s new name is Grace City Church and this transition happened after $1.2 million was donated in the span of three years.

“They’re still giving too, That’s what’s awesome. Every week, we’re still getting more money to the building, so people have really shared this vision with us and have taken ownership of it,” Brynn Copron, a pastor at the church, said.

Copron and her husband Joshua have been pastors for 14 years.

Pastor Brynn Copron said their goal is not to compete with other churches or anything else but...
Pastor Brynn Copron said their goal is not to compete with other churches or anything else but to just serve the area and serve people.(WALB)

They were pastors at Providence Church over the course of those years but they decided it was time for a change. Changes like the church’s name.

“We changed the church name back in October and just wanted something that would reflect the heart and the vision of our church, which has always been the main message that always comes forth and people talk about the grace. My husband wrote a book on graceology and is a huge part of who we are,” said Copron.

The other change they wanted to make was the location.

They would run into issues with capacity since over 800 people would come to their services in one day.

They even had to rent out these buildings in the Archwood plaza and park near the Albany Mall.

“Our goal in our heart isn’t to compete with other churches or anything else but to just serve the area, serve people. That’s part of our vision statement is to serve people so the more people, the more space we’ll have, the more opportunities we’ll have to give back,” said Copron.

They held their first service on Sunday and Copron said 1,200 people came.

