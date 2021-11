MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A tragic crash took a motorcyclist’s life Saturday night in Moultrie, according to Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock.

It happened on Highway 319 in front of Ice House America around 8 p.m.

Brock said Elijah Partain, 19, was killed after a deer ran out in front of him.

