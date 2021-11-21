Cooler Weather Ahead

Temperatures today continued to be below seasonal average. Most spots stayed in the 60s.

Tomorrow will be warmer. Everywhere should get temperatures in the 70s. Areas south will be a tad warmer than areas more north. Lows tonight will be in the upper 40s.

A steady northeast wind will make it feel like the mid 40s. Clouds will be building throughout the day as a cold front makes its approach. Colder weather will be behind it.

Monday will start in the 50s, then it might not get much warmer than that for our northwestern communities as the front arrives in the morning. Along with the front will be a solid chance for a passing shower.

The moisture won’t hold for long as the front passes through. Valdosta, Moultrie, and Nashville had a significantly lower chance for rain than Americus or Cordele. Lows into Tuesday will fall below 40 degrees. The coldest day will be Tuesday.

Temperatures will remain below 60 degrees for highs. Into Wednesday, a widespread freeze is likely. Into Thursday and Friday a brief warmup will take place.

Dry for weather Thanksgiving with the upper 60s for highs and upper 30s for lows. Another front will move in on Friday.

A chance for rain as it passes, then cooler for next weekend. This front isn’t looking to be as cold as Monday’s front.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.