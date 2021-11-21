Ask the Expert
Colquitt Co. teen killed in ATV accident

By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 2:43 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MOULTRIE, Ga. (WALB) - A teen was killed Friday night after an ATV accident, according to Colquitt County Coroner Verlyn Brock.

Brock said, around sunset, Kurt White, 13, was driving an ATV on Kilgore Road with a friend when he was ejected and the ATV rolled over him.

He suffered fatal injures. The friend White was with survived.

The accident happened about an hour before a 19-year-old was killed on a motorcycle in a separate incident, according to the coroner.

The Colquitt County School District also made a statement regarding White’s death.

