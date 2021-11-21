APD looking for theft suspect that stole over $2k from employer

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Police Department (APD) is looking for a theft suspect they say stole over $2,300 from her employer.

Police say Nakeisha Carter, 39, stole over $2,300 in cash and a blank check from Fairway Convenience Store on Sunday.

Carter has pink hair and was last seen wearing a pink jumpsuit. Police say she may also be driving a tan Pontiac with a Colorado tag affixed to the rear.

ADP looking for theft suspect (Albany Police Department)

APD said Carter also has an outstanding warrant for theft by taking from an unrelated case.

Anyone who has information regarding this case should call Crime Stoppers at (229) 436-TIPS or they can contact an investigator at (229) 431-2100.

