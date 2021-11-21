Ask the Expert
2 injured in early Sunday morning Albany shooting

Police lights by night
Police lights by night(WALB)
By WALB News Team
Published: Nov. 21, 2021 at 12:47 PM EST
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Two people were injured after a shooting early Sunday morning, according to Albany dispatch.

Dispatch said a call came in around 2:04 a.m. in reference to a shooting in the 300 block of Radium Springs Road.

The condition of the victims is unknown at this time.

Details are limited at this time. We will continue to update as more information comes in.

