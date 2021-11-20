Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Warrant issued for “armed and dangerous” double homicide suspect in Bainbridge

Authorities are searching for a double homicide suspect considered "armed and dangerous" by...
Authorities are searching for a double homicide suspect considered "armed and dangerous" by Bainbridge police.(WCTV)
By WCTV Staff
Published: Nov. 20, 2021 at 4:11 PM EST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WCTV) - Authorities in Bainbridge are asking the public for help in locating a man accused in a double homicide earlier this month.

In a Saturday news release, Bainbridge Public Safety announced 22-year-old Donovan McCray is wanted for the shooting deaths of Anthony Crosby and Destiny Young.

The initial shooting incident occurred Nov. 4 at Sims and Powell Streets.

Police investigated another shooting incident in the same location Nov. 10, in what they determined was a drive-by incident injuring one.

McCray faces 15 counts of Aggravated Assault.

In addition to McCray’s arrest warrant, BPS issued warrants for 20-year-old Darryn Borden and 20-year-old Ronnie Thompson for five counts of Aggravated Assault.

McCray has not been arrested and should be considered armed and dangerous, according to authorities.

Anyone with information should call 911 or BPS investigators at 229-248-2038.

Copyright 2021 WCTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
WALB's The Locker Room Report
Week 14: Vote for Play of the Week, get final scores
Keyante Greene was charged in connection to the deaths of Wayne and Mercedes Hackle and...
Second man pleads guilty in 2019 triple homicide
The front of the Valdosta Police Department headquarters.
17-year-old shot to death in Valdosta, investigation underway
Monerica Thomas started In & Out Lab screenings with her five children.
A Family Affair: Albany mother opens new business with sons by her side

Latest News

Valdosta police say the 17-year-old female was found on the road with gunshot wounds.
17-year-old shot to death in Valdosta, investigation underway
WALB's The Locker Room Report
Week 14: Vote for Play of the Week, get final scores
WALB
Albany Musician Kicks Off 7 City Tour
The Pearlman Cancer Center in Valdosta.
SGMC sees increase in lung cancer diagnoses, encourages screenings