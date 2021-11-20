Valdosta Mall, South Health District hosts ‘Shot & Shop’ clinic as holidays approach

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - On Friday, Valdosta Mall and South Health District (SHD) hosted the “Shot and Shop” clinic, giving the community an opportunity to get protected from COVID-19 and get their shopping on.

As of 5 p.m. on Friday, over 40 shots were administered.

Kristin Patten with SHD said 60 people pre-registered but they did accept walk-ins.

They also had 20 children sign up.

With the holidays coming up, Valdosta Mall wanted to do something to help the community financially, and health-wise.

Those getting shots were rewarded with gift cards to use at the mall.

Most of the people coming through have been for boosters, like Malissa Eliason.

She’s a pediatric nurse and wants to protect herself and her patients.

”I think it’s a great opportunity for people to come to a place where they might already be running errands, especially now with the holiday season, they can be Christmas shopping and can pop in and get a vaccine,” said Eliason.

People have the option to get any of the three vaccines, Moderna, Pfizer or Johnson and Johnson.

