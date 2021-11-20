Police search for convicted felon responsible for accidental gun discharge at Airport

ATLANTA (CBS46) — Police are actively searching for Kenny Wells, 42, for accidentally firing his weapon at the Atlanta airport earlier Saturday afternoon.

The search comes after Wells was in the middle of the screening check points at the Main Security Gate, when somehow they recognized there was a weapon in the bag. When either the officer went in or the passenger went in to get it, it accidentally discharged, according to the Director of Communications.

Below is a chronological rundown of the incident:

Just after 1:30 p.m., multiple people took to social media saying there was a possible shooter inside the airport.

At 2:10 p.m., the Atlanta Police Department released the following information to CBS46:

“It appears there was an accidental discharge of a firearm near the main security checkpoint at HJI Airport. No injuries have been reported and officers are working to determine the circumstances surrounding the incident. No further updates to provide, at this time.”

At 2:28 p.m., the airport sent a follow-up tweet on the situation, once again confirming an accidental discharge of a weapon at a security screening area.

