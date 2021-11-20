Fine fall weather for the weekend

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Behind Friday’s early morning cold front drier and cooler air has filtered into SGA. Temperatures were 10-15° degrees cooler with late afternoon readings in the 60s low 70s..

Overnight cold as lows drop into the low 40s.

Looking good and staying dry with a sun/cloud mix over the weekend. Feeling like fall with temperatures near to slightly below average. Highs top mid-upper 60s low-mid 70s.

Clouds increase Sunday ahead of the next cold front. Isolated showers move in and out very quickly Monday morning. Limited moisture along the boundary however it ushers in sharply colder air for a chill Thanksgiving week.

Lows drop into the 30s and highs into the mid 50s low 60s. Cold enough for the season’s first freeze Wednesday morning.

Thanksgiving Day kicks off with lows upper 30s which rebound into the upper 60s around 70 under a mostly sunny sky. Dry conditions end as the next cold front moves into the region. Rain likely Black Friday into the holiday weekend.

