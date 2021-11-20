Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Fine fall weather for the weekend

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 7:41 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Behind Friday’s early morning cold front drier and cooler air has filtered into SGA. Temperatures were 10-15° degrees cooler with late afternoon readings in the 60s low 70s..

Overnight cold as lows drop into the low 40s.

Looking good and staying dry with a sun/cloud mix over the weekend. Feeling like fall with temperatures near to slightly below average. Highs top mid-upper 60s low-mid 70s.

Clouds increase Sunday ahead of the next cold front. Isolated showers move in and out very quickly Monday morning. Limited moisture along the boundary however it ushers in sharply colder air for a chill Thanksgiving week.

Lows drop into the 30s and highs into the mid 50s low 60s. Cold enough for the season’s first freeze Wednesday morning.

Thanksgiving Day kicks off with lows upper 30s which rebound into the upper 60s around 70 under a mostly sunny sky. Dry conditions end as the next cold front moves into the region. Rain likely Black Friday into the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Kyle Rittenhouse was acquitted of intentional homicide and four other felonies in the Kenosha,...
Kyle Rittenhouse found not guilty on all charges in Kenosha shootings trial
Lowndes County
2 wanted, 1 arrested in Lowndes Co. motel fatal shooting
Monerica Thomas started In & Out Lab screenings with her five children.
A Family Affair: Albany mother opens new business with sons by her side
Evelyn Player, a 69-year-old mother and grandmother, was found murdered in the church she...
Woman, 69, stabbed to death in Baltimore church
Keyante Greene was charged in connection to the deaths of Wayne and Mercedes Hackle and...
Second man pleads guilty in 2019 triple homicide

Latest News

Weekend cool, holiday week cold
First Alert Weather Friday 6pm
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Fall chill returns