Closing arguments set to begin in Ahmaud Arbery murder trial next week

Forensic pathologist describes Ahmaud Arbery's wounds and final moments at trial
By Bria Bolden
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 10:55 PM EST
BRUNSWICK, Ga. (WTOC) - We’re one step closer to a verdict in the Ahmuad Arbery Murder Trial.

Both the prosecution and defense rested their cases this week and Friday, both sides and the judge met to talk about potential charges. They worked with the judge to hash-out what instructions the jury will receive.

Jurors will get those instructions in the coming days. The legal definitions for terms like probable cause, citizen’s arrest, and excessive force could play a key role in this case.

All three men face one count of malice murder, four counts of felony murder, two counts of aggravated assault, one count of false imprisonment, and one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony.

Both malice and felony murder carry a minimum of life in prison and it’s up to the judge whether they’d get the possibility of parole.

The prosecution will have to prove Travis, his father Greg and William “Roddie” Bryan either intended to kill Arbery or did not plan to - but committed a felony, causing Arbery’s death.

“Their client pointed a shotgun at an unarmed jogger. Of course it was excessive, it was excessive based on the video alone,” said lead prosecutor Linda Dunikoski.

The judge agreed to give defendant Roddie Bryan a lesser charge of simple assault, reckless conduct and reckless driving.

“Mr. Bryan intended to try and hit Mr. Arbery. He tried to run him off of the road and into the ditch and Mr. Arbery actually did go into the ditch,” Dunikoski said.

A person commits false imprisonment when they violate another person’s personal liberty by arresting, confining or detaining them without legal authority.

The prosecution says The McMicheals and Bryan trapped Arbery using their pickup trucks. Bryan’s attorney wanted more of his charges reduced.

“The jury is the ultimate determiner of the facts in the case and they will conclude that Mr. Bryan did not have the intent to confine and detain but may of had the intent to stop or block his path,” Bryan’s attorney Kevin Gough said.

The jury must vote unanimously to convict or acquit the McMicheals and Bryan. Closing arguments are set for Monday.

