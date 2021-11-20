17-year-old shot to death in Valdosta, investigation underway

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - A homicide investigation is underway after a 17-year-old girl was found shot to death, according to the Valdosta Police Department (VPD).

Shortly after 5 a.m. on Saturday, police responded to the intersection of West Gordon Street and Lankford Drive about a shooting.

The victim was found in the road with gunshot wounds and was pronounced dead on the scene, according to VPD.

“Detectives have identified a person of interest in this case and the investigation shows that this is an isolated incident,” VPD said in a release.

Police said no further information can be released at this time.

Anyone with information is asked to call the VPD Bureau of Investigative Services at (229) 293-3145 or the tip line at (229) 293-3091.

