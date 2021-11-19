Second man pleads guilty in 2019 triple homicide

PEARSON, Ga. (WALB) - The second man charged in connection to a 2019 triple homicide that spanned two counties pleaded guilty Friday.

Keyante Greene pleaded guilty to a slew of charges in connection to the deaths of Wayne and Mercedes Hackle and Bobbielynn Moore. Greene was facing charges in Atkinson and Berrien counties — Wayne and Moore’s bodies were found in Atkinson County and Mercedes’ body was found in Berrien County.

| RELATED: The Hackle Sibling, Bobbielynn Moore Case: A timeline of events in the case

Here is a breakdown of the charges:

In Berrien County, he was sentenced to life without parole for malice murder. Two aggravated battery charges were merged into the malice murder charge.

In Berrien County, he was sentenced to life without parole for kidnapping. This sentence is concurrent with the malice murder life sentence.

He was sentenced to 10 years for second degree arson, 10 years for concealing a death and a year for tampering with evidence. All three sentences are concurrent with the malice murder charge in Berrien County.

The felony murder charges in Berrien County were vacated.

In Atkinson County, he was sentenced to life without parole for two malice murder charges. Two aggravated assault charges were merged into the murder charges. One of the malice murder charges is concurrent to the other one.

For two concealing a death charges, he was sentenced to 10 years for each one. Both were concurrent to a malice murder charge.

The felony murder charges in Atkinson County were vacated.

Jonathan Vann, who was also charged in connection to the three deaths, pleaded guilty recently. He was given a total of five life without parole sentences and over 40 additional years in prison.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.