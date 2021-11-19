Rotary Club of Albany hosts annual deer hunt for the disabled

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Rotary Club of Albany hosted its Ronnie Howel Memorial hunt Thursday.

The event allows people living with motor disabilities the opportunity to hunt deer in the fresh air and amongst friends.

“I love the outdoors and no matter if we are in a chair or not, it doesn’t matter because you know God, God gives us a way to do things. And that’s what we’ve, that’s what we’re out on earth to do,” said Charlie Mizell, a Social Security Administration employee.

Charlie Mizell (WALB)

“The event is a sportsman’s hunt that we do for hunters that are handicapped or in wheelchairs. And this is the 11th year that we’ve been doing it here at the Leach property. We’ve got six hunters that are participating this year,” said Chad Hancock, a member of the Albany Rotary Club.

The event has been going on for more than 20 years and it brings in hunters from across South Georgia and North Florida.

“It gets us out, it gets us doing things. I mean people in wheelchairs, we have different opportunities and just different angles on life, but we can still do the same thing,” said David Thomas, a college student.

David Thomas (WALB)

The event symbolizes much more than just hunting for both the event organizers and the participants.

“It makes you understand how much these guys put into their day-to-day activities, just to be able to do something. But these guys do not let their limitations stop them, they come out, enjoy it,” said Hancock.

“You know being in a wheelchair, it’s different but, ugh, you know God only puts on you how much? He never puts anything on you too much that you can’t handle. So, I always praise God for giving me the opportunity to live each day,” said Thomas.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.