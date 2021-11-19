Phoebe offering 100 free lung screenings in November

Ask the Expert
In honor of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Phoebe Cancer Center is offering 100 free lung screenings to those who are uninsured.(WALB)
By Molly Godley
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - In honor of Lung Cancer Awareness Month, Phoebe Cancer Center is offering 100 free lung screenings to those who are uninsured.

These are low-dose CT screenings. Dr. Adam Jones, a radiation oncologist at Phoebe, said it’s a scan with very minimal exposure to radiation.

Some factors to watch are shortness of breath, cough, chest pain and spitting up blood.

If you’ve smoked in the past, he said that would be a good indicator to get a scan as well. Catching it earlier will help with treatment later.

Dr. Adam Jones is a radiation oncologist at Phoebe.
Dr. Adam Jones is a radiation oncologist at Phoebe.(WALB)

“An average screened patient will have a cancer in the stages one or two with excellent cure rates we’re talking much better than 50%. In a non-screened patient, the average stage is three or four and it’s really difficult to heal those patients,” said Jones.

Jones said during the pandemic, they did struggle with the de-emphasis on screening, leading fewer people to get screened.

Jones said they most likely won’t see the effects the pandemic had on lung cancer until years to come.

To get a free screening at Phoebe, talk with your primary care physician to make sure you qualify.

