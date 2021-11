Here’s your chance to win a holiday prize pack from local retailers

Here’s your chance to win a holiday prize pack from local retailers

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Enter for your chance to win a gift card prize pack from local retailers

Make shopping this Christmas easier and remember to shop local this holiday season.

Enter by Dec. 19 at 11:59 p.m. Six winners will receive a gift card from two local retailers.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.