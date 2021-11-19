Ask the Expert
Florida family faces fine for early Christmas lights display

A Florida family is in trouble with their homeowners association for putting up their Christmas lights too early.(WILX)
By Associated Press
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:26 PM EST|Updated: 44 minutes ago
TAMPA, Fla. - A Florida family is in trouble with their homeowners association for putting up their Christmas lights too early.

The Moffa family hired a company to decorate their Tampa Nov. 6.

Then they received a letter notifying them that they now face a fine for violating their HOA agreement.

If they don’t remove the lights, they could face fines or $100 a day, up to $1,000.

Moffa says he has no plans to remove the lights. An attorney for the Westchase Community Association said a neighbor complained about the display. Moffa says they’ve offered to keep the light off until after Thanksgiving but the HOA hasn’t been receptive.

(For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, WFLA-AM.)

