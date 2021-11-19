Ask the Expert
Fall chill returns

By Yolanda Amadeo
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 8:35 PM EST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s our last day with warm upper 70s mid 80s across SGA. The unseasonably warm air is ahead of a cold front that’s sliding east. As the front reaches SGA chances of rain diminish. Behind the boundary much cooler air filters in dropping temperatures about 10-15°tomorrow.

By the way you’ll want to skywatch for a true celestial event tonight. A rare partial lunar eclipse starts at 1am and peaks at 4:03am. As the moon passes through the earth’s shadow it’ll turn a blood red color. It’ll last about 3 1/2 hours which is the longest partial lunar eclipse in more than 500 years. The next opportunity the year 2669.

Sunshine and a fall chill extends through the weekend as temperatures gradually return to average.

Next cold front moves with scattered showers Monday. The front quickly passes ushering in sharply colder air for a Thanksgiving week chill. Lows drop into the 30s and highs upper 50s low 60s.

Thanksgiving Day off to a cold start with lows in the upper 30s while highs top mid-upper 60s around 70 under a mostly sunny sky.

Rain chances return into the holiday weekend.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

