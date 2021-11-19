Coach of the Week: Justin Henderson

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Another Thursday means it’s time to honor another Coach of the Week, with the first round of the postseason in the books.

Our week 13 Coach of the Week is Justin Henderson of Valwood.

For Henderson and the Valiants, what a week it was, going on the road to meet Southland who beat them three weeks prior.

But this time with their season on the line, Valwood would advance.

Despite just a two win regular season, the Valiants are off to the elite eight and according to Coach Henderson, it’s his guys that have made the start to this run so special.

“With the way things have kind of gone, I couldn’t ask for a better group of kids to coach because at any point during the season they could have thrown in the towel and they refused and they needed something good to happen for them and sure enough if they didn’t go out there on Friday night and make it happen,” said Henderson. “You know why not us, you know let’s go out there and do it again and I said you know at the end of the day if we’re not going to win it all we might as well go out there and have a good playoff run and wreck somebody else’s season and it’s been fun to watch.”

Valwood will seek a spot in the final four on Friday night when they meet Pinewood.

