Albany Snickers Marathon planning new race course

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Snickers Marathon in Albany will be in person this year.

The race will be on March 5, 2022. Last year, it was a virtual run. Something new this year is the course will look a little different because of construction on the Oglethorpe Bridge.

Race Director Rashelle Minix said they aren’t sure when construction will start, but they don’t want that to affect the race being certified.

“They have to have a USATF certified race course,” said Minix.

Minix said they need that certification for the race to be a Boston qualifier.

“It’s very important to us we make that commitment, make sure it happens. We hope to have it finished by the end of this year but as long as it’s done by March 5, we’re good to go,” said Minix.

The new route will be around the Wilson Hospice House, a place with ties to the marathon as funds raised go to their services.

For the virtual run last year, they were able to donate $15,000 to the center. Center Medical Director Jennifer Stephens said this helps support their work.

“Designated to maintain our trails, accommodate community members whether they are here for a leisurely hike or a cross country run or rushing for the marathon, we’re just so appreciative,” said Stephens.

Some $5,000 was also donated to a new cancer wellness program. The brains behind this program are the same that thought of the Snickers Marathon nearly 16 years ago, Dr. Jose Tongol.

“After I thought about the marathon, I thought about something else to do in Albany. We need some wellness for our cancer patients, especially the survivors from start of treatment to the end,” said Tongol.

Tongol said they are getting close to finishing the center on Meredyth Drive in Albany.

There are over a thousand people registered for the marathon.

Minix said at this rate, they are likely going to reach their 2,000 person cap.

She said if they do, they may have to reassess how many people they can serve.

Minix said with this new route they now have options if they run into any other issues down the road.

“We do plan to continue after the bridge is done. We’ll have options to utilize either race route because they’ll be certified for 10 years,” said Minix.

Click here to register for the race or click here to volunteer.

