Albany learning center prepares for food giveaway, prayer event

The event will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday.
The event will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday.(WALB)
By Anthony Bordanaro
Published: Nov. 19, 2021 at 6:39 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - It’s almost Thanksgiving and Sister Sister Learning Center doesn’t want anyone to be hungry.

They have organized a food giveaway around Thanksgiving for the past five years. This year, along with turkey, they are offering a chance for prayer.

The event will be from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. on Saturday. You’ll pull in at 512 East Oakridge Road. It’s right on the intersection between Moultrie and Oakridge roads.

You’re going to be able to pull up your car and they’re going to do a drive-by food delivery. You’ll pick up your food. Then you’ll be asked if you want a prayer.

The co-owners of Sister Sister Learning Center say they are excited about the event’s impacts.

Shabreka Edwards, right, said they are expecting 100-150 people to come. Even so, they say no...
Shabreka Edwards, right, said they are expecting 100-150 people to come. Even so, they say no one will go home hungry on Saturday. (WALB)

“We see that our crime rate is continuing to increase, and we also see that as quiet as it’s kept, people are still suffering and dying from COVID. So, it’s a call from prayer and unity in our community. So, that’s why we’re doing a drive-thru. Even if you don’t want a prayer, you can still get a meal. A hot meal,” Shabreka Edwards, one of the co-owners, said.

Edwards said they are expecting 100-150 people to come. Even so, they say no one will go home hungry on Saturday.

