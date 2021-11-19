27th Annual Thanksgiving Day food fest happening Saturday

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - 100 Black Men of Valdosta and Salvation Army will host their 27th annual Thanksgiving Day Food Fest on Saturday.

With turkey, sides and dessert, they will offer a hot thanksgiving meal for everyone.

At past events, they’ve served over 1,200 people.

Last year, they scaled back because of the weather and pandemic, seeing half of those numbers.

They expect a big crowd on Saturday.

“It feels wonderful, this is something we look forward to every year with the Salvation Army. It’s our way of giving back to the community. Especially under these conditions and these times with COVID, the financial struggles that many families are facing, this is our way of helping,” said Nathaniel Haugabrook, president of the 100 Black Men of Valdosta organization.

”It’s incredible because we see the need on a daily basis, people who come to us looking for food, looking for shelter, come to us looking for clothes, and it’s no different during the holiday seasons,” said Cpt. Chris Thomas, commanding officer of the Salvation Army.

The event kicks off at 9 a.m on the front lawn at the Salvation Army of Valdosta.

Everyone is welcome to pass by and grab a meal.

You can drive-thru or walk up.

Meals will also be delivered to nursing homes in the area.

