Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

1 wanted, 1 charged after shootout in Cordele

Jacambrian Marquie Smith
Jacambrian Marquie Smith(Cordele Police Department's Facebook page)
By Krista Monk
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 10:43 PM EST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Cordele Police Department (CPD) is looking for a man officers say is considered armed and dangerous after a shootout Wednesday afternoon.

Jacambrian Marquie Smith, 18, of Cordele is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the first degree, discharge of a gun near a highway and possession of a firearm during certain crimes, according to a CPD Facebook post.

November 18, 2021 Press Release On Wednesday, November, 17th 2021, Officers with the Cordele Police Department...

Posted by Cordele Police Department on Thursday, November 18, 2021

Police reported that officers responded to the area of 13th Avenue and 2nd Street a little after 2 p.m. after a call came in about shooters in the area.

The post says initially, E-911 told CPD that a person inside a white four-door car was involved in a shooting with a male pedestrian.

Officers said they found one of the suspects, Kervaris Bly, 17, of Cordele, walking in the area of Hickory Street and Cordele Avenue.

According to CPD, Bly was found with a pistol and was arrested because he was under the age of 18 and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Police said that through investigation, “detectives determined that he and the occupant of the vehicle exchanged gunfire with each other.”

Bly was taken to the Crisp Detention Center and charged with possession of a firearm during certain crimes, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a pistol by a minor, discharge of a gun near a highway and aggravated assault.

The Facebook post says police determined Smith was a suspect through their investigation and attempts to make contact with him have been unsuccessful and warrants for his arrest were issued.

CPD so no more information on the case will be released at this time.

Anyone with any information that may pertain to this active case is highly encouraged to contact the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Henderson, Thomas County Central head football coach form 2018 - 2021
Henderson relieved of TCC football coaching duties
Marion Albritten Jr.
APD: Armed robbery suspect arrested thanks to social media tips
WALB did reach out to the Colquitt County School District. They said they could not give us a...
Former Colquitt Co. principal files complaint after contract not renewed
Ambulance generic
18-year-old injured in Worth Co. motorcycle crash
Raymond Drennen
Worth Co. Sheriff’s Office chief deputy arrested

Latest News

SGMC pet therapy program
SGMC’s Pet Therapy Program makes paws-itive impact on patients and staff
Lowndes Co. Animal Shelter at capacity, dogs and cats available for adoption.
Lowndes Co. residents encouraged to properly care for pets during colder months
WALB
SGMC’s Pet Therapy Program makes paws-itive impact on patients and staff
WALB
Albany food distribution set for this weekend