1 wanted, 1 charged after shootout in Cordele

CORDELE, Ga. (WALB) - The Cordele Police Department (CPD) is looking for a man officers say is considered armed and dangerous after a shootout Wednesday afternoon.

Jacambrian Marquie Smith, 18, of Cordele is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, cruelty to children in the first degree, discharge of a gun near a highway and possession of a firearm during certain crimes, according to a CPD Facebook post.

Police reported that officers responded to the area of 13th Avenue and 2nd Street a little after 2 p.m. after a call came in about shooters in the area.

The post says initially, E-911 told CPD that a person inside a white four-door car was involved in a shooting with a male pedestrian.

Officers said they found one of the suspects, Kervaris Bly, 17, of Cordele, walking in the area of Hickory Street and Cordele Avenue.

According to CPD, Bly was found with a pistol and was arrested because he was under the age of 18 and carrying a concealed weapon without a permit.

Police said that through investigation, “detectives determined that he and the occupant of the vehicle exchanged gunfire with each other.”

Bly was taken to the Crisp Detention Center and charged with possession of a firearm during certain crimes, carrying a concealed weapon, possession of a pistol by a minor, discharge of a gun near a highway and aggravated assault.

The Facebook post says police determined Smith was a suspect through their investigation and attempts to make contact with him have been unsuccessful and warrants for his arrest were issued.

CPD so no more information on the case will be released at this time.

Anyone with any information that may pertain to this active case is highly encouraged to contact the Cordele Police Department at (229) 276-2921 or your nearest law enforcement agency.

