Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Woman with COVID-19 wakes up after 60 days in a coma, right before being taken off life support

By Talia Clarke
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PORTLAND, Maine (WMTW) – A family in Maine say they were getting ready to pull their mom off life support when she suddenly woke up after being in a coma for 60 days battling COVID-19.

Bettina Lerman tested positive for COVID in September. The 69-year-old woman had underlying health conditions, including diabetes, and was unvaccinated against the virus.

She fell into a coma for more than a month. Her son, Andrew Lerman, said doctors were convinced she wasn’t going to make it.

The family had made funeral arrangements and were in the process of purchasing a headstone when Andrew says he got a call from doctors saying he needed to come to the hospital right away.

“He goes, ‘Well, your mother just woke up,’” Andrew Lerman said. “I literally dropped the phone. I was like, ‘What?’ I mean, because we were supposed to be terminating life support that day.”

He said his mom’s not out of the woods yet, but she is able to breathe on her own with some oxygen support.

“We give her words of encouragement every day,” he said. “We tell her to keep on fighting.”

His mom has plans to get vaccinated for COVID-19, Andrew Lerman added.

“I think the right thing to do is to get vaccinated,” he said. “So, if one of our family members gets it again, it won’t be that bad.”

Copyright 2021 WMTW via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Henderson, Thomas County Central head football coach form 2018 - 2021
Henderson relieved of TCC football coaching duties
Marion Albritten Jr.
APD: Armed robbery suspect arrested thanks to social media tips
Ambulance generic
18-year-old injured in Worth Co. motorcycle crash
WALB did reach out to the Colquitt County School District. They said they could not give us a...
Former Colquitt Co. principal files complaint after contract not renewed
Raymond Drennen
Worth Co. Sheriff’s Office chief deputy arrested

Latest News

Phoebe has given 86 shots of the youth COVID-19 vaccines in the first week.
Phoebe gives over 80 youth COVID-19 vaccines so far
FILE — Thomas 15X Johnson, center, is booked as the third suspect in the slaying of Malcolm X,...
‘Fundamental justice:’ Judge clears 2 in Malcolm X slaying
The Dixon's family Golden Lab "Gus" went after the convicted felon Kequan Waller, who pulled a...
Dog miraculously survives bullet to the head in Tennessee
The distribution event will be at 925 Pine Avenue.
Albany food distribution set for this weekend
A number of signatures adorn a poster honoring Adonis Butler.
ASU remembers late teammate, prepares for playoff game