Wild Adventures, Georgia Beer Co. partner up to bring beer and wine sales to theme park next season

New additions coming to Wild Adventures 2022 season.
New additions coming to Wild Adventures 2022 season.
By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:18 PM EST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) - Two southwest Georgia businesses will partner to bring you new entertainment options next year.

Wild Adventures Theme Park and Georgia Beer Company will offer a new restaurant and live music venue.

Parkgoers can get an adult beverage at the park, you just have to drink it in the designated area, which will be closed off.

Dockside Restaurant will be no more, it’s going to be transformed into Water’s Edge Brews and Bites.

New additions coming to Wild Adventures 2022 season.
New additions coming to Wild Adventures 2022 season.

It will offer live entertainment, locally brewed beers, wine, and gourmet pretzels by the lake.

Theme Park Spokesperson, Adam Floyd says this is a great way to partner with another local business to give people in the community options they’ve been wanting.

“Our guests have been asking us for a place like this for a long time, and Water’s Edge Brews and Bites is a wonderful opportunity for us to partner with Georgia Beer Company, who have been doing great things in our community for several years now,” said Floyd.

They hired a third party to manage the designated alcohol area for safety.

Co-owner of Georgia Beer company, Chris Jones says this partnership will also draw regional interest to the area.

“I remember being a kid and my grandma taking myself and my cousins to Wild Adventures on Saturdays. And to now fast forward 30 years and we’re partnering with that theme park and we’re bringing our beer that’s crafted here locally onto their theme parks which brings tourism to Valdosta and Lowndes County from all over the southeast United States. It’s a really exciting proposition for us,” said Jones.

He says park visitors trying the beer also get their name out there to more people, providing business growth opportunities for them.

They plan to design a beer specifically for the park.

The park also plans to give up close and personal experiences with animals next season.

The Wanyama Overlook will face the largest new habitat with exotic animals from Africa and Asia.

New events and a summer full of concerts are also lined up, starting in April.

New additions coming to Wild Adventures 2022 season.
New additions coming to Wild Adventures 2022 season.

“More people are looking for different things to do with their families, so the new additions to Wild Adventures in 2022 are going to help us meet the needs of those families looking for those experiences,” said Floyd.

All these new additions will come in March 2022.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

