Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

Valdosta City Schools’ nurses presented with $10k bonus

By Jennifer Morejon
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:24 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -On Wednesday, Valdosta City Schools’ nurses received a huge surprise!

Each of the 10 school nurses was presented with a $10,000 stipend for the work they have done during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Assistant superintendent for student support services, Beth DeLoach, applied for a grant offered through the Department of Public Health. The maximum amount to request was $100,000. DeLoach submitted the request for the entire amount to give as a stipend to the VCS school clinic nurses.

These nurses did not see this coming.

With tears in their eyes, they were met with principals from each Valdosta City School, lined up.

VCS nurses surprised with $10k stipend.
VCS nurses surprised with $10k stipend.(WALB)
VCS nurses surprised with $10k stipend.
VCS nurses surprised with $10k stipend.(WALB)

“I just can’t thank the district enough for supporting us through this, being a school nurse during a pandemic is not as glorious as it may seem. I’m so very thankful for them for showing us this support and love,’ said Shannon Robinette.

“To see what they did for us, puts some value in the hard work we put in and we didn’t expect it so it’s an incredible, overwhelming feeling,” said Jenne Brandon.

The school nurses say they’re grateful and are ready to put this to good use.

School district officials say they’re glad they were able to do this for their school nurses.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Raymond Drennen
Worth Co. Sheriff’s Office chief deputy arrested
Albany Police Department
Man stabbed at Albany motel
Jonathan Vann was one of two men charged in connection to the triple homicide.
Man pleads guilty to 2019 triple homicide case
The incident discussed Monday involved two rottweilers.
2 Albany dogs deemed dangerous following Monday hearing
Cowboy Bills in Dougherty County
Update: Man injured in Dougherty Co. nightclub shooting dies, suspect in custody

Latest News

New additions coming to Wild Adventures 2022 season.
Wild Adventures, Georgia Beer Co. partner up to bring beer and wine sales to theme park next season
WALB
Valdosta City Schools’ nurses presented with $10k bonus
WALB
60th commemoration of the Albany Movement
Demetrius Womack talks about the coat drive event
Former homeless man now helping Albany community with clothing drive