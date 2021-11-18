Valdosta City Schools’ nurses presented with $10k bonus

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WALB) -On Wednesday, Valdosta City Schools’ nurses received a huge surprise!

Each of the 10 school nurses was presented with a $10,000 stipend for the work they have done during the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Assistant superintendent for student support services, Beth DeLoach, applied for a grant offered through the Department of Public Health. The maximum amount to request was $100,000. DeLoach submitted the request for the entire amount to give as a stipend to the VCS school clinic nurses.

These nurses did not see this coming.

With tears in their eyes, they were met with principals from each Valdosta City School, lined up.

VCS nurses surprised with $10k stipend. (WALB)

“I just can’t thank the district enough for supporting us through this, being a school nurse during a pandemic is not as glorious as it may seem. I’m so very thankful for them for showing us this support and love,’ said Shannon Robinette.

“To see what they did for us, puts some value in the hard work we put in and we didn’t expect it so it’s an incredible, overwhelming feeling,” said Jenne Brandon.

The school nurses say they’re grateful and are ready to put this to good use.

School district officials say they’re glad they were able to do this for their school nurses.

