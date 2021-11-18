Player of the Week: Deyon Bouie of the Bainbridge Bearcats

BAINBRIDGE, Ga. (WALB) - After an exciting week 13 that boasted the first round of the playoffs, this week’s player of the week features Deyon Bouie of the Bainbridge Bearcats.

The senior is a star for Bainbridge on both sides of the ball and is a playmaker regardless of the position that he plays. A statement, that rang true again this past Friday night as Bainbridge blew out Islands to open up postseason play.

The Texas A&M commit hauled in three passes for 124 yards and all three went to the end zone. The longest, being a 79-yard pitch and catch. Bouie continues to be a leader that enjoys his role and wants to win.

But you ask him, success is all thanks to the guys around him.

”You know I just want to thank my teammates, you know the O-line, the quarterback for giving me the ball if anything it wouldn’t be nothing without my quarterback and my O-line so all my pride goes to my O-line. Big impact for the playoffs, to scare other teams, it opens other guys up, you know they are going to double team me in the future so it opens other guys up,” Bouie said.

When it comes to the possibility of bringing the state title back to Decatur County, Bouie said, “I think we’ve got another shot at it and we are going to get there, it would mean a lot you know it would be something for the city to talk about for a long time, it would mean a lot for Bainbridge and you know the community.”

The path to Atlanta continues on Friday night when the Cats play host to Northwest Whitfield.

