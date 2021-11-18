Phoebe gives over 80 youth COVID-19 vaccines so far

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Phoebe Putney Health System is opening more locations to give vaccines to kids. They want to make sure as many as possible get one.

They’ve given out 86 youth vaccines. They think they will see more of a turnout as more people begin to get the vaccine and trust it.

Chief Medical Officer for Phoebe Putney Health System Dr. Dianna Grant said this initial turnout is no different from past ages.

“I think we’re following the same pattern as we did with grandma, mom and now the kids,” said Grant.

She said there are two main reasons. Confidence in the vaccine and hesitancy to take it.

“I think those are almost like phases we go through. So, there may be some hesitancy now and then confidence,” said Grant.

Dr. Dianna Grant is the chief medical officer for Phoebe Putney Health System. (WALB)

She said as more parents get their kids vaccinated, friends and families will likely follow.

Symptoms for kids after getting the vaccine are like adults. Soreness in the arm and possible irritation or redness around the vaccine site.

Unlike other vaccines, Grant said they haven’t seen the fever that typically goes along with it.

“We all know if you have children, our pediatricians, our doctors who give their regular vaccine say, “have that Tylenol ready because you may get a little temperature,’” said Grant.

With the upcoming holidays, Grnat said it’s important to keep washing hands and social distancing. That’s because even if cases are down in Dougherty county, they may be seeing a surge in places you’re visiting for the holidays.

“We’re still in a state of emergency. We should behave as such,” said Grant.

They are adding more vaccine locations to make sure everyone has access.

Locations to get a youth vaccine are Meredyth Place in Albany, Laurel Place in Lee County, Phoebe Primary Care at Northeast, Phoebe Primary Care of Buena Vista and Phoebe Worth Family Medicine in Sylvester.

Appointments can be made by calling (229) 312-MYMD.

