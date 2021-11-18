Ask the Expert
New Radium Springs Middle cellphone policy on hold

By Jamie Worsley
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 5:22 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A decision to ban cell phones at Radium Springs Middle School in Albany is sparking controversy and stirring conversation about student safety.

The letter that was sent to Radium Springs Middle School parents outlines the no-tolerance cell phone policy that the school was going to put into effect come Dec. 1.

The school’s current policy allows students to keep their phones in their lockers, but as Principal Steven Dudley noted in the letter to parents, distractions and incidents like violations of academic honesty, bullying and unlawful recording persisted.

That’s why the school decided to ban cell phones in school buildings — completely — starting in December.

Under the new guidelines, phones would have been prohibited in bookbags, purses, pockets and lockers.

When WALB News 10 reached out to the Dougherty County School System about the notice, Director of Community Relations LaKisha Bryant Bruce said the letter violated the school system’s policy.

“Radium Springs Middle School leaders will work with the appropriate district officials to revise its guidelines to be consistent with Dougherty County Board of Education policies, to both enhance school safety and provide the best learning environment possible,” Bruce said.

WALB News 10 will keep you updated once that new policy is announced.

