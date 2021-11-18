Nashville man convicted of distributing drugs through the mail

NASHVILLE, Ga. (WALB) - A Nashville man was convicted by a federal jury Wednesday for attempting to distribute methamphetamine through the U.S. Mail, according to a press release from the office Peter D. Leary, the United States attorney for the Middle District of Georgia.

The release states that Darren J. McCormick, 33, was found guilty of one count of possession of methamphetamine with the intent to distribute after a three-day trial that began Monday.

According to court documents and evidence presented at trial, a confidential informant (CI) notified law enforcement in early 2020 that McCormick was selling illegal drugs in Berrien County. The release continues, saying McCormick regularly received controlled substances via U.S. Mail with the assistance of other individuals. Under surveillance, the CI picked up a package with suspected controlled substances at a post office and then picked up McCormick on May 7, 2020.

McCormick was arrested in possession of 217 grams of methamphetamine that was found in the mailed package, the attorney’s office reported.

According to the release, McCormick has a prior federal drug conviction in the Middle District of Georgia.

Leary’s office said McCormick is facing a mandatory minimum of 15 years up to a maximum sentence of life in prison and a $10 million fine. His sentencing has not yet been scheduled.

