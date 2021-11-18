Ask the Expert
Grand opening set for new Albany yard design business

By Kim McCullough
Published: Nov. 17, 2021 at 7:54 PM EST|Updated: 55 minutes ago
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A new Albany business is aiming to help residents celebrate any special occasions.

3D Creations will hold its grand opening on Dec. 3, starting at 3:45 p.m. at 2401 Dawson Road Suite C-2. The business offers personalized yard signs, along with personalized banners, T-shirts, decals, and more.

Light refreshments will be served and there will also be a raffle to win a free yard sign.

For more information, you can call owner Katrell Dorsett at (229) 454-5077.

