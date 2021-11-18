Patchy fog this morning and not as chilly. This afternoon will be warm with a mix of clouds and sun. A dry cold front cools us back down for Friday. Cooler 40s into the weekend to start and highs reach the middle to upper 60s. Briefly warmer Sunday, but another colder front arrives Monday with a few shower in the morning. Colder Tuesday and light freeze is expected Wednesday morning. Warming into Thanksgiving.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.