Ask the Expert
Contests and Deals
Healthcare Today
Heroes Among Us
Keep Southwest Georgia in Business
Proud to be a Farmer
Advertisement

First Alert Weather

Cooler to colder the next 7 days
By Chris Zelman
Published: Nov. 18, 2021 at 6:34 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Patchy fog this morning and not as chilly. This afternoon will be warm with a mix of clouds and sun. A dry cold front cools us back down for Friday. Cooler 40s into the weekend to start and highs reach the middle to upper 60s. Briefly warmer Sunday, but another colder front arrives Monday with a few shower in the morning. Colder Tuesday and light freeze is expected Wednesday morning. Warming into Thanksgiving.

First Alert Meteorologist

Chris Zelman

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.

Related Content

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather

Most Read

Ashley Henderson, Thomas County Central head football coach form 2018 - 2021
Henderson relieved of TCC football coaching duties
Marion Albritten Jr.
APD: Armed robbery suspect arrested thanks to social media tips
Ambulance generic
18-year-old injured in Worth Co. motorcycle crash
Raymond Drennen
Worth Co. Sheriff’s Office chief deputy arrested
WALB did reach out to the Colquitt County School District. They said they could not give us a...
Former Colquitt Co. principal files complaint after contract not renewed

Latest News

First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather
WALB First Alert Weather
Clouds tomorrow, falling temps Friday
Cold front ushers in cooler air
First Alert Weather Wednesday 6pm
First Alert Weather
First Alert Weather