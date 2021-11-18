A Family Affair: Albany mother opens new business with sons by her side

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A South Georgia mom believes starting a new business will create generational wealth for her five sons and set an example for others in the community.

Monerica Thomas started In & Out Lab screenings with her five children. She said she wanted to not only help her family but pour back into the community where she grew up.

The ribbon-cutting was held on Wednesday.

“I’m here with my five boys, the Thomas boys, who are the owner of In & Out Labs Screening in Albany, Ga.,” said Monerica

Already the owner of three businesses, Monerica went through training to learn how to operate the screening business. She believes in creating an opportunity for not only her but for her lineage to succeed.

“If my mom would have told me what I know now, I would be good. My boys, I want them to be good. Not only them. I want my grandkids to be good as well,” said Monerica.

“I’m so excited about my mom making this business for us because like, we don’t have to work as hard as she did,” said 13- year-old Kuantravius Thomas.

Many family businesses closed down during the pandemic. The Thomas family wants to help in the economic revival, urging others to do the same.

In & Out Lab Screenings Officer Manager Markia Lee and HR Director Joshlyn Hart. (WALB)

“You don’t really have too many families that’s doing stuff like this in Albany, and we don’t just want it to be here in Albany, we want to make it nationwide so it’s a good thing,” said Markia Lee, Monierica’s sister and office manager.

“We’re gonna make sure that we are reaching out to the community, we’re gonna be able to help the community in any ways that we can also,” Joshlyn Hart, HR director, said.

On Wednesday, there was a ribbon-cutting for Monierica and her five boys and they were joined by supporters.

“She’s helping build our economy and that’s truly what we need. We represent Albany, Ga. Our Black-owned businesses are the backbone of the economy,” said Sherrell Byrd, founder and chair member of the Southwest Georgia Black Chamber of Commerce.

“For my boys to be the first Black boys in the community to have a lab so that was very important to me. But it’s very exciting, I know that we are going to do well, I’ll speak it into existence,” said Thomas.

In & Out Lab screenings officially open their doors tomorrow for their grand opening. The testing lab is at 1107 8th Avenue, Suite 8.

Copyright 2021 WALB. All rights reserved.